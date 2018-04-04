WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is remembering the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s assassination.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video clip of remarks he delivered on King’s birthday in January. Trump says in the video that the cause for which King gave his life “gained strength and force and power with the passage of time.” Trump asked all citizens to join him in remembering “this great American hero” and in carrying on his legacy of justice, equality and freedom.

In a separate proclamation declaring Wednesday a “day to honor Dr. King’s legacy,” Trump says it’s the American people who will achieve Dr. King’s ideals, not government.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that King’s words, faith and “courageous example” have inspired generations of Americans.