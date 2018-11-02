WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is headed back out on the campaign trail with rallies Friday in West Virginia and Indiana. In Indiana, he’ll have help from Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight, who coached the Indiana University Hoosiers.
Trump teased Knight’s appearance in a tweet, saying: “Don’t tell anyone (big secret), but I will be bringing Coach Bobby Knight to Indiana. He’s been a supporter right from the beginning of the Greatest Political Movement in American History!”
Trump, Knight and Vice President Mike Pence will be stumping Friday for Republican Mike Braun, who is running against Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind.
In West Virginia, Trump is campaigning for Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is in a tight race with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through Cook Out ceiling
- Flight recorder found after crash in Java Sea VIEW
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia's star-studded closing act