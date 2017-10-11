WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for talks expected to focus on trade and aviation.
Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, were greeted by the Trumps at the South Portico at the start of their visit.
The meeting between the two North American leaders comes at the start of a new round of talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has threatened to withdraw from unless he can get a better deal.
Trudeau is also expected to raise the Trump administration’s recent decision to hit Canadian manufacturer Bombardier (bahm-BAHR’-dee-yay) with punishing tariffs on its C Series airliner. U.S.-based Boeing alleges that Bombardier gets unfair subsidies from the Canadian and British governments.
