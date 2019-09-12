President Donald Trump is making sure he gets his say in Houston on Thursday.

The president’s re-election campaign plans to deploy an aerial banner and full page ads in the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News ahead of the third Democratic primary debate at Texas Southern University.

The ads will contrast Democrats’ “disastrous plans for America with President Trump’s clear record of accomplishments,” according to a campaign release.

The newspaper ads take on some of the Democrats’ positions on private health insurance, the fossil fuel industry, and regulation.

The 4,800 square feet air-banner will read: “SOCIALISM WILL KILL HOUSTON’S ECONOMY! VOTE TRUMP 2020.”

