WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and congressional leaders plan to meet next week to discuss how to avert a potential government shutdown at the end of the year.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the group will meet next week “to discuss end-of-the-year legislative issues.”
Two congressional aides confirmed that Republicans Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would meet with Trump on Tuesday afternoon to hammer out the end-of-year agenda.
That includes figuring out how to keep the government funded, as well as other thorny issues, such as extending protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
The aides spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The meeting was first reported by Politico.