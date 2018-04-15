WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the leader of Nigeria to the White House later this month.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump will welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on April 30.
Sanders says the two will discuss economic reforms, fighting terrorism and ways to grow Nigeria’s “role as a democratic leader in the region.” She adds that the United States has a “deep and strong” relationship with Nigeria.
Buhari recently declared plans to run for a second four-year term in 2019. The vote next year will be the ninth presidential election in Africa’s most populous nation since its independence from Britain in 1960.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
Nigeria’s ongoing challenges include the deadly Boko Haram insurgency and a weak economy.