By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the leader of Nigeria to the White House later this month.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that Trump will welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on April 30.

Sanders says the two will discuss economic reforms, fighting terrorism and ways to grow Nigeria’s “role as a democratic leader in the region.” She adds that the United States has a “deep and strong” relationship with Nigeria.

Buhari recently declared plans to run for a second four-year term in 2019. The vote next year will be the ninth presidential election in Africa’s most populous nation since its independence from Britain in 1960.

Nigeria’s ongoing challenges include the deadly Boko Haram insurgency and a weak economy.

The Associated Press