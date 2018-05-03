WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll quickly sign legislation expanding veterans’ access to private medical care if Congress clears the plan by Memorial Day.
Trump notes in a tweet Thursday that it’s been four years since a scandal at a VA hospital in Phoenix, in which some veterans died while waiting for appointments.
“We won’t forget what happened to our GREAT VETS,” Trump said. “Choice is vital, but the program needs work & is running out of $. Congress must fix Choice Program by Memorial Day so VETS can get the care they deserve. I will sign immediately!
Congress has been working on overhauling the existing “choice” program, which is running out of money. Proposals have stalled over disagreements about cost and how much access veterans should have to private doctors.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction