LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump plans a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday night to help boost the campaigns of Republicans running for governor, the Senate and the House.
Trump’s campaign announced Friday the rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump was last in Nevada in June to fundraise and appear with Dean Heller, the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.
Heller was once critical of Trump and drew his ire in 2017 when he stalled GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He’s since mended the relationship and Trump pledged to return to help his campaign.
The president is also expected to try to help the close races of Adam Laxalt for Nevada governor and Danny Tarkanian for Nevada’s 3rd House District.