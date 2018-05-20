WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll demand that the Justice Department review whether it or the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes and whether any demands or requests came from the Obama administration.
Trump tweeted Sunday: “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”
Trump has been promoting a theory circulating in conservative circles about a possible FBI spy on the campaign.
But Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani cast doubt on that last week, saying neither he nor the president knows for certain if there was a spy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
Giuliani says they had been told about possible “infiltration.”