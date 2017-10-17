WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking his tax plan sales pitch to the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Trump is expected to tell the group’s President’s Club on Tuesday evening that his plan will be a boon to the economy, resulting in a $4,000 pay raise for the average American.

That claim has been met with skepticism from tax experts and Democratic lawmakers who say the administration’s math is flawed.

Trump is also expected to talk about other issues important to the group, including the Constitution, his appointment of conservative judges, border security and his “peace through strength” foreign policy approach.

That’s according to a senior administration official who previewed the speech earlier Tuesday on condition that he not be named.