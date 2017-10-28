WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Michael Moore.
Trump tweets: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”
Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, several days after Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22.
Playbill.com says the anti-Trump show examined America’s current political and cultural landscape.
Most Read Stories
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
In August, Moore led the show’s audience to Trump Tower in New York to protest the president’s reaction to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.