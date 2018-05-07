WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is attacking John Kerry after reports that the former secretary of state has been quietly promoting the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump says on Twitter Monday: “The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

The Boston Globe reported Friday that Kerry, the lead negotiator on the deal for the Obama administration, had been privately meeting with foreign officials to strategize on how to keep the U.S. in the deal. Trump has been highly critical of the pact and has threatened to exit on May 12.

Last week at an event in Dallas, Trump mocked Kerry over a bicycle accident he had three years ago.