Nation & World Politics Trump says US military is ‘ready if necessary’ to respond to ‘foolish or reckless act’ by North Korea Originally published May 24, 2018 at 8:58 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US military is ‘ready if necessary’ to respond to ‘foolish or reckless act’ by North Korea. The Associated Press Next StoryTrump says ‘maximum pressure campaign will continue’ against North Korea Previous StoryIn US House race, former Navy commander targets former SEAL