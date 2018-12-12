WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has told Rep. Mark Meadows that he’s needed in Congress and won’t be Trump’s next chief of staff.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump spoke Wednesday with the North Carolina Republican.

She says, “The President told him we need him in Congress so he can continue the great work he is doing there.”

The chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus was on an initial list of four people Trump was considering to replace John Kelly after his first choice, Nick Ayers, pulled himself out of the running Sunday.

Meadows’ allies initially suggested he wasn’t interested in the challenging role, but he issued a public statement Monday stating he was willing to serve.

Trump’s decision is expected by the end of the year.