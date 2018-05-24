Nation & World Politics Trump says ‘maximum pressure campaign will continue’ against North Korea Originally published May 24, 2018 at 9:03 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says ‘maximum pressure campaign will continue’ against North Korea. The Associated Press Next StoryTrump says it’s ‘possible’ that North Korea summit happens June 12 or later, awaits ‘constructive’ steps from Kim Previous StoryTrump says US military is ‘ready if necessary’ to respond to ‘foolish or reckless act’ by North Korea