WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to three Central American nations over a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. southern border.
Trump tweets: “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.”
The three countries received a combined more than $500 million in funding from the U.S. in fiscal year 2017.
Trump has raised alarm over thousands of migrants traveling through Mexico to the U.S., saying, “Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration eyes defining transgender out of existence
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- 4 Americans among 5 dead in Costa Rica rafting accident
- Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6B, thanks to worsening odds
- Several powerful earthquakes strike off the shore of Canada
He adds: “I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy.” White House officials could not immediately provide details.