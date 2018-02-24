WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is eyeing Veterans Day for a military parade but says he’ll scrap the idea if it can’t be done at a “reasonable cost.”
Trump wasn’t asked to define “reasonable cost” during a telephone interview Saturday with Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro. But White House budget director Mick Mulvaney recently told Congress that a parade could cost between $10 million and $30 million.
Trump says officials are discussing Veterans Day in November as the likely date for the Pennsylvania Avenue parade, although he likes July 4.
But the president says a parade would be “something great” for the country’s spirit.
Trump got the idea for having a military parade after he attended France’s Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.
Some lawmakers have panned the idea.