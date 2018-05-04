WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would “love to” speak to special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia probe but tells reporters he wants to ensure he’d be “treated fairly.”
Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn on Friday, Trump again expressed interest in consenting to an interview.
The president says, “I would love to go. Nothing I want to do more.” But he says he needs to “find that we’re going to be treated fairly because everybody sees it now and it’s a pure witch hunt.”
Trump is being advised now by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani has warned Trump against sitting down for an interview with Mueller and has suggested the president needs to place limits on his level of cooperation.