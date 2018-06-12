Nation & World Politics Trump says he will probably need another summit or meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Originally published June 12, 2018 at 2:13 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SINGAPORE (AP) — Trump says he will probably need another summit or meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Associated Press Next StoryTrump says he talked up North Korea’s real estate, beachside hotel opportunities in Kim Jong Un meeting Previous StoryTrump says Justin Trudeau ‘learned’ from mistake of criticizing him, says it’s going to cost Canada ‘a lot of money’