NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump wants to come to a Manhattan trial over allegations he raped a woman nearly 30 years ago, but he may stay away to spare New Yorkers the traffic jams, blocked streets and high security that would inevitably accompany him, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Trump “wishes to appear,” the lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, wrote to the judge overseeing the trial of a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of attacking her in a Fifth Avenue department store dressing room in the mid 1990s. The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lower Manhattan.

But Tacopina noted that when Trump appeared in the nearby Manhattan State Supreme Court for his recent arraignment on unrelated criminal charges, Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive was shut down for a significant period while Trump traveled to the courthouse. Streets within a three-block radius of the court were blocked off while he was there, and he was constantly accompanied by about a dozen Secret Service agents.

For Trump to appear at the federal courthouse, Tacopina told Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, his movements would need to be coordinated each day that he was present by a Secret Service advance team hours beforehand. The team would then develop a tactical plan.

“As part of that plan,” Tacopina wrote, “courthouse floors would need to be locked down, elevators shut down, courthouse personnel confined to their offices and members of the public restricted from the area.”

Advertising

Should Trump not appear in court, Tacopina said, he would ask that Kaplan instruct the jury that while no litigant was required to appear at a civil trial, Trump’s absence, “by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City.”

The letter asked that Trump’s presence be excused “unless and until he is called by either party to testify” at the trial, which is expected to last about a week.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan, responded in a letter to the judge late Wednesday, calling Trump’s request frivolous.

“The notion that Mr. Trump would not appear as some sort of favor to the City of New York — and that the jury should be instructed as much — taxes the credulity of the credulous,” she wrote.

Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, noted that some of the nation’s highest-profile cases, including some involving terrorism, had been tried in Manhattan’s federal court, which she added was “fully equipped to handle any logistical burdens.”

If the former president decided not to appear, she added, “the jury may draw whatever inferences it chooses — and Mr. Trump has no right to a judicial endorsement of his (flimsy) excuse.”

She argued that Trump’s position was “especially difficult to credit in light of his own recent activity,” noting that in recent weeks, he attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship event; spoke at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting; and appeared for a deposition in the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization. He had even scheduled a New Hampshire campaign event for April 27, she wrote, “in other words, in the middle of the trial in this case.”

Lewis Kaplan on Monday denied a request by Trump, who had cited a “deluge of prejudicial media coverage” over his recent indictment, for a one-month delay in the trial. The judge said there was no justification for a postponement, noting that the news coverage was largely — though not entirely — “invited or provoked by Mr. Trump’s own actions.”