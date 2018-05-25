WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of “rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea.”
Trump lashed out against Democrats on Twitter Friday, a day after he withdrew from a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The cancellation drew sharp criticism from a number of top Democrats.
Trump says Democrats are also: “coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead.”
He adds: “Dems have lost touch!”
