Nation & World Politics Trump: Reimbursement for porn star hush money was paid to lawyer through ‘retainer,’ not from campaign. Originally published May 3, 2018 at 4:11 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: Reimbursement for porn star hush money was paid to lawyer through ‘retainer,’ not from campaign. The Associated Press Next StoryPolish president seeks November referendum on constitution Previous StoryTurkish party names Erdogan as presidential candidate