WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they “want to do a great HealthCare Bill” after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.
Trump tweets that he called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Friday. The president says the Obama health law “is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows!”
There’s no immediate word from Schumer about Trump’s tweets.
The president has suggested that he’d be open to negotiating with Democrats on health care.
Most Read Stories
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
- Seattle could spend a bundle defending itself, Kshama Sawant, in defamation suits WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- As Seattle-area home prices soar, some would-be buyers now giving up
But there’ve been no clear signs of a compromise between Republicans who’ve wanted to scrap the Affordable Care Act since it became law in 2010, and Democrats who want to protect it.