WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is railing against so-called sanctuary cities as he continues his crackdown on jurisdictions that flout federal immigration laws.
He is accusing cities that fail to cooperate with immigration authorities of putting the nation at risk by releasing “thousands of criminal aliens” who should be deported.
Trump says: “In many cases they are very bad actors. We have gang members, we have predators, rapists, killers — a lot of bad people.”
He spoke at a meeting Tuesday with some of the nation’s top law enforcement officials.
Trump’s latest immigration salvos come as negotiators on Capitol Hill try to hash out a government-wide spending bill that appears increasingly unlikely to include big money for the president’s promised border wall.