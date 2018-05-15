WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is using an annual tribute to law enforcement officers slain in the line of duty to press Congress to secure U.S. borders.
Trump made the pitch to lawmakers Tuesday after speaking about a Border Patrol agent who was killed on the job in November.
The law-and-order president says government’s first duty is to protect its citizens. He adds that the Department of Homeland Security is on the “front lines of this incredible, heroic fight.”
Trump says that’s why he’s calling on Congress to secure the borders, support border patrol agents, stop so-called sanctuary cities and end policies that release individuals he describes as “violent criminals” back into our communities.
Says Trump: “We don’t want it any longer. We’ve had it. Enough is enough.”