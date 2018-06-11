Nation & World Politics Trump predicts that he and Kim Jong Un ‘will solve a big problem, a big dilemma’ Originally published June 11, 2018 at 6:57 pm Updated June 11, 2018 at 6:59 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SINGAPORE (AP) — Trump predicts that he and Kim Jong Un ‘will solve a big problem, a big dilemma’ The Associated Press Next StoryIn nuclear meeting with Kim Jong Un, Trump says that by ‘working together, we will get it taken care of’ Previous StoryTrump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk together along balcony after one-on-one meeting