WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating administration official Neomi Rao to fill the appeals court seat previously held by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump said Tuesday that he was nominating Rao for the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Rao currently serves as the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which is part of the Office of Management and Budget.
Rao previously worked as a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. She also served in President George W. Bush’s administration and worked for the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Trump made the announcement Tuesday at a White House event marking Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
Rao thanked Trump “for the confidence you’ve shown in me.”