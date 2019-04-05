WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, said Friday that he considers himself “a very good messenger” when it comes to the scrutiny former Vice President Joe Biden is getting for instances of close physical contact with women.

Trump made his comments a day after he tweeted out a parody of the video Biden put out this week in which he vowed to be “more respectful of people’s personal space.” The parody shows a second Biden approaching himself from behind, putting his hands on his shoulders and appearing to smell his hair – past actions by Biden that several women have described in recent days as making them uncomfortable.

As he departed the White House en route to California, Trump was asked by a reporter what he finds offensive about Biden’s behavior and whether he is “the right messenger for that.”

“I think I’m a very good messenger,” Trump said, adding this about the video: “People got a kick out of it. … We’ve got to sort of smile a bit.”

For a while Friday morning, Trump had pinned the tweet atop his Twitter feed. Trump described Biden, who appears on the cusp of announcing a White House bid, as “going through a situation.”

Asked if he considers Biden a threat in the presidential race, Trump said he does not.

“I don’t see Joe Biden as a threat,” Trump said. “I think he’s only a threat to himself.”

“He’s been there a long time. His record’s not good. He’d have to run on the Obama failed record,” Trump added.

Trump’s remarks came shortly before Biden was scheduled to address a gathering of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Washington, his first public appearance since several women starting speaking out about his interactions with them.

In response to Trump tweeting out the parody video, Biden wrote Thursday on Twitter: “I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.”

The Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.