WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lending the weight of the White House to a congressional candidate who hopes to keep a Pittsburgh-area House seat in Republican hands.
Trump plans a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night for Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN’), a state representative in a tight race against Conor Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor who’s never run for office before.
The election is Tuesday.
Trump easily won the district in the 2016 presidential race. And the former eight-term incumbent, Tim Murphy, never had a close election, and didn’t even have a Democratic challenger in his last two elections.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
- Florida legislature bucks NRA to pass new gun restrictions after Parkland school shooting
- Drunk man who took $1,600 Uber ride to NJ seeking donations
- FAA bungles $36 billion NextGen aviation project, federal report says
Murphy quit last fall after his hometown newspaper reported he had suggested a mistress get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.