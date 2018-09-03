WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking a swipe at John Kerry, after the former secretary of state did not rule out a 2020 Democratic presidential bid.

Trump tweeted Monday: “I see that John Kerry, the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President. I should only be so lucky – although the field that is currently assembling looks really good – FOR ME!”

Kerry was asked on CBS Sunday if he would run in 2020 and did not rule it out. He said that he was “really not thinking about it” and said “what we need to do is focus on 2018.”

Kerry was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, but lost to incumbent President George W. Bush.