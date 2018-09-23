WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in West Virginia on Saturday.
The president will rally for a slate of Republican candidates in Wheeling, including the GOP Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey.
Trump has remained very popular in West Virginia, where he has visited several times since taking office. He has intensified his efforts to help Republicans keep the Senate, campaigning in Nevada and Missouri in recent days.
Morrisey is runnng against Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Patti Davis: Why I don't recall all the details of my sexual assault
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports