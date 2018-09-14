JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in a critical Senate race.

Trump’s campaign on Friday announced the planned Sept. 21 rally in Springfield, Missouri.

McCaskill is a top target for Republicans seeking to expand the party’s slim 51-49 edge in the Senate. She is among 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election this year in states that Trump won. She’s considered among the most vulnerable incumbents as she faces Hawley, the state’s attorney general.

Trump won Missouri by 18 percentage points in 2016.

Trump plans a heavy schedule of campaigning and fundraising through the Nov. 6 midterm elections. He cancelled a planned Thursday trip to Missouri in light of Hurricane Florence.