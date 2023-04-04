As Donald Trump prepares to mount a legal defense in the first criminal trial a former American president has ever faced, it is not clear who will foot the legal bills: the former president or his political donors.

Last year, he spent roughly $10 million from his political action committee, Save America, on his own legal fees, federal election filings show. Trump, the front-runner in the early days of the campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan on 34 felony charges. He pleaded not guilty.

It was not immediately known whether he might set up a separate legal defense fund to cover the expenses associated with the case in New York, which stems from hush money payments to a porn actress in the waning days of the 2016 election that catapulted him to the presidency.

Those federal election filings, furthermore, showed that Trump’s PAC paid more than $16 million overall in legal-related expenses to various law firms and lawyers in 2021 and 2022, including those directly related to Trump as well as for lawyers representing witnesses in investigations he is facing.

The payments have drawn scrutiny from some campaign finance experts, who have questioned whether Trump, as a candidate, can continue to use the PAC to pay for his personal legal bills and circumvent rules for traditional candidate committees.

At the same time, skeptics say that Trump is operating in a gray area, particularly if he is charged with a campaign finance violation in connection with concealing a payment to Stormy Daniels to ensure she did not go public with her story of a sexual liaison with Trump.

Trump’s lawyers could argue that those legal expenses are campaign-related, said Richard L. Hasen, a law professor and political scientist at UCLA and an election law expert.

“In these campaign finance cases, if it’s murky, some campaign lawyers see that as a green light,” he said.

One of Trump’s lawyers in the case, Joseph Tacopina, did not immediately respond to questions about how the former president planned to pay for his defense. Timothy C. Parlatore, another lawyer who has represented Trump in various litigation, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump would not be the first politician to push the envelope when paying for a legal defense from political coffers.

Larry E. Craig, a Republican who represented Idaho in the Senate until 2009, was ordered to repay $200,000 and was fined $45,000 for using campaign funds to pay legal fees that he had incurred while trying to withdraw his guilty plea in an airport sex sting case.

The vast majority of Trump’s PAC money was raised before he officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Nov. 15. At the end of last year, the PAC had just over $18 million in cash on hand, its federal filings show.

Trump spent some of the money on fruitless efforts to show widespread election fraud. He also used it to defend against various matters related to the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021. The PAC that Trump’s advisers set up allowed for general use of the money so long as it did not directly support a future candidacy.

He has also long been accused of failing to pay some lawyers who have represented him in a host of legal entanglements over his business and political career.