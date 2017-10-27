WASHINGTON (AP) — On Thursday, the world was itching to finally get a look at classified Kennedy assassination files. But intelligence officials were still angling for a way to keep their secrets. President Donald Trump, the one man able to block the release, did not appreciate their persistence.

The release of some 2,800 records from the investigation of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 came together only at the last minute.

Finally, Trump’s aides presented him with an alternative to simply acquiescing to the agency requests: He could temporarily hold some records back while ordering the agencies to launch a new comprehensive examination of them.

On Friday, a White House official warned the intelligence community not to take Trump’s 180-day review lightly, declaring that he is committed to releasing remaining documents.