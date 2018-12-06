Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to roll back another coal regulation — this one for new coal plants.

The agency’s acting administrator, Andrew Wheeler, says he plans to ease an Obama-era rule that would have required cutting-edge carbon capture techniques for new coal plants.

The 2015 rule is the latest Obama-era effort against climate-changing fossil fuel emissions to be targeted by the Trump administration.

Wheeler says the rollback will remove what he calls “excessive burdens” on the energy industry.

Environmentalists and scientists say that and other rollbacks run counter to efforts to slow climate change.

