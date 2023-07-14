A low-level employee of the Trump Organization has received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith in connection with the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, suggesting that the employee could face charges and confirming that the broader inquiry continues, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The employee, whom the person declined to name, received the letter in the past few weeks after appearing in May before a federal grand jury in Washington. Prosecutors have been trying to establish whether any of Trump’s aides or employees interfered with the government’s attempts to obtain security camera footage from Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s private club and residence in Florida.

Footage from the cameras at Mar-a-Lago has been at the center of the case against Trump and was an instrumental part of the evidence used to obtain a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago last August. During that search, the FBI hauled away a trove of more than 100 classified documents that Trump had taken with him from the White House and kept even after receiving a subpoena demanding their return.

The surveillance footage was also key to the indictment that Smith’s office brought last month against Trump and his personal aide, Walt Nauta, in the Southern District of Florida. The indictment charges both men with conspiring to obstruct the government’s efforts to reclaim dozens of highly classified documents and Trump alone of illegally holding onto the documents after he left office.

Prosecutors use target letters to inform subjects of criminal investigations that they could be charged with crimes. Although it remains unclear what charges the Trump Organization employee could be facing, the special counsel’s office has been scrutinizing whether the employee’s grand jury testimony was truthful, the person familiar with the matter said.

The target letter sent to the employee was reported earlier by ABC News.

A lawyer for the employee, Stanley Woodward Jr., declined to comment on the letter.

As part of their continuing investigation, prosecutors have questioned additional witnesses and sought more surveillance camera footage, according to a person familiar with the matter. Prosecutors have also asked questions about boxes of documents being moved not only at Mar-a-Lago but also at other Trump-owned properties in Florida, including the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami and the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, another person familiar with the matter said.

The New York Times recently reported that despite the charges filed against Trump and Nauta, the grand jury in Miami that returned the indictments was still issuing new subpoenas for documents, indicating the investigation was active. In a court filing Thursday, Smith’s office confirmed that prosecutors had interviewed witnesses as recently as June 23 — a few weeks after Trump and Nauta were charged.

Prosecutors have charged that Trump played what amounted to a shell game with dozens of boxes of presidential records and classified material that had been kept in a basement storage area after initially being placed in various areas around Mar-a-Lago, including a ballroom and a bathroom.

The indictment charges that after a grand jury subpoena had been issued in May 2022 seeking the return of all classified materials in Trump’s possession, Nauta moved boxes in and out of the storage area on several occasions at Trump’s request and that the number of boxes moved out was vastly greater than the number returned.

The case against Trump and Nauta is moving forward in court even as the investigation continues. The judge overseeing it, Aileen Cannon, will soon make a decision about when to schedule the trial — a question that could have important legal and political consequences.

Trump’s lawyers asked Cannon this week to postpone the trial indefinitely, a move that could serve to push it until after the 2024 election. If that were to happen and Trump were to win the race, he could try to pardon himself after taking office or have his attorney general dismiss the case.

Prosecutors working for Smith responded Thursday to the request for a delay, telling Cannon there was “no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion.”