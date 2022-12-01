WASHINGTON — The conviction of the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia this week placed a president at the spiritual heart of a seditious conspiracy to illegitimately keep power in a way that is unparalleled in American history.

The guilty verdict against Stewart Rhodes, head of the militia, and one of his subordinates effectively established that there was an illegal plot to keep President Donald Trump in power despite his defeat in the 2020 election, whether Trump was directly involved or simply inspired it through the lies he spread.

The unanswered question remains what, if any, responsibility Trump had for the conspiracy, an issue to be addressed by Jack Smith, the newly appointed special counsel investigating the former president for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the events that led to it. But if nothing else, the trial made clear that this was more than a peaceful protest that simply got out of hand.

It also underscored how much Trump has aligned himself with forces that used to be outside the mainstream of American politics as he seeks to reclaim his office through a rematch with President Joe Biden in 2024. With the Justice Department targeting Trump, his anti-government jeremiads lately sound like those once relegated to the outer edges of the political spectrum.

His use of music sounding like a QAnon theme song at recent rallies and his dinner last week with Kanye West, a rap star under fire for anti-Semitic statements, and Nick Fuentes, a prominent white supremacist, illustrated Trump’s increasing embrace of extremist elements.

His dinner guests fanned the flames Thursday with fresh incendiary comments on the Infowars show of Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist. “I like Hitler,” said the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, adding that “Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities.” He added that “we got to stop dissing Nazis all the time” and he denied the Holocaust happened.

At another point, Fuentes voiced his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling himself “very pro-Putin” and “very pro-Russia.” Ye agreed: “I am also.”

Trump’s acceptance, if not outright courtship, of the militant right comes as the Republican establishment blames him for the party’s failure to do better during the November midterm elections. Republican officeholders, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the party leader in the upper chamber, argue that Trump’s promotion of candidates based on fidelity to his false claims about the 2020 election cost them seats.

“Trump is doubling down on his extremist and cult leader profile,” said Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of “Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present” and a history professor at New York University. “For someone of Trump’s temperament, being humiliated by people turning away from him will only make him more desperate and more inclined to support and associate with the most extremist elements of society. There is no other option for him.”

Analysts and strategists see his pivot toward the far right as an intentional strategy to re-create political momentum that the former president may be losing, with at least some polls showing him trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination in 2024.

But his Republican critics worry the move taints the party at a time when it needs to broaden its support. “It continues to damage the brand, especially with centrist and suburban voters,” said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida. “But it also makes it easier for Republicans leaders to break away from him and start a new chapter.”

Trump has long flirted with the fringes of American society as no other modern president has, openly appealing to prejudice based on race, religion, national origin and sexual orientation, among others. He generated support for his 2016 presidential campaign by spreading the lie that President Barack Obama was secretly born outside the United States, then opened his candidacy by branding many Mexican immigrants rapists.

In recent weeks, Trump has adopted QAnon themes, retweeting baseless conspiracy theories from a movement that believes he is a champion against a cabal of Satan-worshipping, pedophiliac elites. He has characterized those who attacked Congress to stop the transfer of power on Jan. 6 as patriots to whom he would likely grant clemency if elected again. “I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” he said in September.

“Trump’s inner orbit is keenly aware that he’s lost the excitement of 2016 and there’s a school of thought that ginning up the most die-hard part of his base is the key to bringing it back,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House strategic communications director for Trump before breaking with him after the 2020 election. “The reality is, however, that means reaching out to fringe, racist elements that have traditionally been sidelined by the mainstream of the party.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition, which has been supportive of Trump, issued a statement Thursday denouncing Ye and Fuentes for their latest comments and implicitly rebuking Trump. “Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah,” the statement said. “Enough is enough.” But it did not mention Trump by name.

Trump showed no signs of backing down. Whatever heat he takes from the establishment for his associations, he presumably reasons, it is surpassed by the support he enjoys from the fervent portions of his base. Whether he shares all of their views or simply indulges them, his test has always been whether someone supports him or not. And as many of his own former advisers abandon him, he is left with the most hardcore allies whispering in his ear.

“The question so many of us have asked ourselves for years about Trump is whether he actually buys what he’s selling, specifically on the election lies,” Griffin said. “I think as time has passed and he’s been out of office surrounded by a ragtag group of advisers, he’s more and more buying into the fringe conspiracy theories held by a vocal minority within the GOP.”