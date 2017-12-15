WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump isn’t saying whether he is considering a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Trump told reporters Friday, “I don’t want to talk about pardons with Michael Flynn yet.” Trump spoke as he left the White House for a speech at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Va.
Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into potential collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.
Trump avoided a reporter’s question about when he knew that Flynn had offered false statements to the FBI about discussion of sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog