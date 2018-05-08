WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the Central Intelligence Agency needs Gina Haspel, his pick to head the agency, to “lead them into America’s bright and glorious future!”

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump reiterated his defense of Haspel as tough on terror.

Her nomination has been met with resistance in Congress over her involvement in detaining and brutally interrogating terror suspects after 9/11. Her Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. She would be the first woman to lead the CIA, if confirmed by the full Senate.

Trump tweeted that his “highly respected” nominee is being praised for her tough stance on terror. “This is a woman who has been a leader wherever she has gone. The CIA wants her to lead them into America’s bright and glorious future!” he said.