PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump is on his way to Key West, Florida, where he’ll get a briefing on drug interdiction.
Trump will be visiting Joint Interagency Task Force-South and will be briefed by Joint Interagency Task Force-South, Northcom, and Southcom.
He’ll be joined by his homeland security secretary, the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and other top aides.
Trump has made it a top priority to crack down on the import of illegal drugs. He argues that a wall is needed along the southern border to stop drugs-smuggling from Mexico.
But he’s spoken less about drugs that come through the country’s ports and through the mail.
Trump has spent the week in Palm Beach, Florida.