WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is celebrating Hanukkah in the company of eight Holocaust survivors, telling each they had endured “evil beyond description”
The president also referenced the fatal October shooting of 11 Jews at a Pittsburgh synagogue. He says in the aftermath of that “sinister” killing, “we reaffirmed our solemn duty to confront anti-Semitism everywhere. Trump added that we “must stamp out this vile hatred from the world.”
Trump’s daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner. Through the couple, Trump has three Jewish grandchildren.
The president described Hanukkah as an “everlasting symbol of Jewish perseverance.”
He says his administration “will always stand” with Israel.
The audience erupted into cheers when Trump mentioned his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.