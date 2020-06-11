WASHINGTON — Supporters of President Donald Trump are being asked to immunize his campaign from COVID-19 liability claims if they want to attend his next campaign rally.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the online registration form for the public says. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The BOK Center is the large indoor arena in Tulsa, Okla., that will be the site of the June 19 Trump reelection campaign rally, the first for the president since the coronavirus pandemic has dominated the public’s attention. ASM Global manages the venue.

The White House and congressional Republicans are focusing on including limitations on liability for coronavirus-related claims in any economic aid package. It was not immediately clear how that might apply to political campaigns.

As the media advisory for the campaign rally was reaching inboxes Thursday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams was appearing at a roundtable discussion with Trump and other senior administration officials in Dallas.

Adams, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, was continuing to urge limiting interactions with strangers. Coronavirus case counts continue to rise in many states, including Texas.

Adams spoke about the progress on vaccines and other treatments for COVID-19, but he said the crisis is not over.

“As we reopen, the basic public health recommendations we’ve emphasized remain important,” Adams said. “We flattened the curve, but that doesn’t mean that COVID has gone away, that it’s any less contagious, that it’s any less deadly to vulnerable communities.”

“The more we can keep distance between people, especially people we don’t know, the harder it is for this virus to transmit,” Adams said.

