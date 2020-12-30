President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to resign, escalating his criticism of a fellow Republican who has refused to intervene in the state’s presidential election or embrace Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud.

“@BrianKempGA should resign from office,” Trump said in a tweet. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG!”

“Also won the other Swing States,” Trump claimed, continuing a series of false claims he has made since President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner nationally.

Trump’s latest criticism of Kemp came in a tweet that urged his supporters to watch a broadcast of a Senate hearing in Atlanta on purported election irregularities.

In fact, no credible evidence of widespread fraud has emerged in Georgia or other states since the Nov. 3 election. Biden’s narrow victory has withstood multiple recounts, court challenges and other examinations of the voting process, including some spurred by Trump’s unfounded allegations of fraudulent mail-in ballots.

On Tuesday, the Georgia secretary of state’s office announced the results of a signature audit conducted of mail-in ballots from the election cast in Cobb County.

Working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the secretary of state’s office said it reviewed signatures on 15,118 ballot envelopes, finding none were fraudulent and that all but two included signatures that matched that of the voter on file – demonstrating that election officials who examined the signatures before the vote had a 99.99% accuracy rate.

Kemp’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday to the president’s tweet.

Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by about 12,000 votes, claiming the state’s 16 electoral votes. Biden was the first Democratic White House aspirant to win the state since 1992.

Trump’s call for Kemp to resign comes amid the closing days of a pair of Senate runoff elections in the state that will determine control of the chamber in Washington next year.

Kemp has come under heavy criticism from Trump, including in tweets late Tuesday night.

“I love the Great State of Georgia, but the people who run it, from the Governor, @BrianKempGA, to the Secretary of State, are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse,” Trump wrote. “Nobody can be this stupid.”

Trump’s tweets included a reference to a conspiracy theory involving the brother of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is also a Republican. As multiple fact-checkers have pointed out, Raffensperger doesn’t have a brother.

“Now it turns out that Brad R’s brother works for China, and they definitely don’t want ‘Trump’. So disgusting!” Trump wrote.

The Washington Post’s Rosalind S. Helderman and Tom Hamburger contributed to this report.