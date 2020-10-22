President Donald Trump followed through on his threat, or promise, to release video of his interview with CBS News journalist Leslie Stahl before it is set to air on “60 Minutes” on Sunday night.

Trump was interviewed by Stahl at the White House on Tuesday, but abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes, declining to participate in a scheduled walk-and-talk that would have included vice president Mike Pence as well. Later that day, he said on Twitter said that he was “considering” posting the White House’s copy of the video interview, “so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about.”

Then, on Thursday morning, after he again teased a release of the video (“the vicious attempted ‘takeout” interview of me”), a 37-minute-clip of the interview appeared on the president’s Facebook page.

In posting the interview, Trump and the White House violated an agreement with CBS News that the White House was taping the interview “for archival purposes only,” said a network source with knowledge of the interview.

CBS, for its part, posted a 90-second-long preview of the Trump interview on social media on Thursday morning, with “More Sunday on @CBS.” (The show will also include an interview of Joe Biden by Norah O’Donnell.)

In the clip posted by CBS, Stahl challenges Trump when he says that his administration “created the greatest economy in the history of our country.” Stahl retorts, “You know that’s not true. No.”

In the clip posted by Trump, Stahl begins the interview by asking the president, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” Trump replies, “Just be fair. .. I’m looking for fairness.” Stahl says that Trump “is going to get fairness.”

A CBS News spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the president’s decision to unilaterally post video of the interview.