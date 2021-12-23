WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has taken a sudden interest in promoting coronavirus vaccines and boosters among his base, continuing to do so even after being booed for it.

In August, Trump called the extra dose a “money-making operation,” and he said in September he “probably” wouldn’t get a booster. He also didn’t make public that he had received his first two doses during his presidency. But this week he became a vocal advocate for the shots — while maintaining an opposition to vaccine mandates.

On Sunday, during an event with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, Trump revealed to a crowd of supporters that he had gotten a booster shot. He was immediately booed, but the former president told his supporters to knock it off.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump scolded the naysayers, waving his hand dismissively.

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it — no mandates,” Trump said. “But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives.”

Then, during an interview published Wednesday by the Daily Wire, Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens that the coronavirus vaccines are “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” Owen tried to cast doubt on this, saying that “more people have died” since the vaccines became available and calling their efficacy into question. Trump interrupted her.

“Oh no, the vaccines work,” Trump told her. “The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

Trump told Owens he takes credit for the “incredible speed” with which the vaccines were developed, and he insisted that “people aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

“The results of the vaccine are very good,” he said.

On Monday, O’Reilly said during an interview with conservative outlet NewsNation that Trump had not discussed his booster status before because he was afraid of alienating his anti-vaccine supporters. O’Reilly said he reassured Trump of his pro-vaccine views ahead of the event, telling him that the fact that vaccines were developed during his presidency should be part of his pitch to voters.

O’Reilly said he told Trump: “This is good for you. This is good that people see another side of you, not a political side. You told the truth, you believe in the vax, your administration did it, and you should take credit for it, because it did save, I don’t know, hundreds of thousands of lives.” The former Fox News host added, “I’m trying to tell President Trump, ‘Run on your record.'”

“He’s going to run again, all right,” O’Reilly said.

Trump, however, told Fox News on Tuesday evening that it is tough for him to be “overly critical” of Biden after the president praised his administration for the vaccines’ rollout. Earlier that day, Biden credited Trump for spurring the development of the vaccines a day after the former president revealed he had gotten a booster.

“It may be one of the few things he and I agree on,” Biden said. “People with booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.”

After the speech, Trump told Fox News that he was both “surprised” by Biden’s acknowledgment and “appreciative” of it. Biden’s remarks, Trump said, “were a terrific thing.”

“It is a little tough to be overly critical now because he just thanked us for the vaccine and thanked me for what I did,” Trump said. “You know, that’s a first — so it is very tough for me to be overly critical now.”

“I think he did something very good,” Trump added. “It has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot.”

The former president’s sudden promotion of the shots puts him at odds with a large portion of his base. The widest divide in vaccination rates in the United States is between Democratic and Republican Americans. Polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation has found that, for every unvaccinated Democrat or Democratic-leaning independent, there are about three unvaccinated Republicans or Republican-leaning independents. Even among those who have already been vaccinated, Republicans are less likely to say they will get a booster dose.

In its analysis, the Kaiser Family Foundation concluded that partisanship is about twice as strong a predictor of vaccination status as any other demographic characteristic, according to the foundation’s analysis.

Trump’s advocacy comes as a surprise to many, given how often he downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic during its early days. He held large rallies, dismissed the rising case rates and suggested bogus, unscientific treatments.