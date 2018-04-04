WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be attending another dinner held by a super PAC.
America First Action will be hosting the president as well as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy at a dinner in Washington Wednesday night.
That’s according to the group’s spokeswoman, Erin Montgomery.
The dinner is the third of its kind Trump has attended in recent weeks.
The White House has stressed the events are not fundraisers — though they’ve been attended by top donors to the group.
Trump campaigned against super PACs, complaining they had too much influence in politics.