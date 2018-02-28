WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is attacking Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying Sessions isn’t doing enough to investigate whether the FBI abused government surveillance powers in the Russia probe.

Sessions has said the Justice Department’s inspector general will evaluate whether prosecutors and agents abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in obtaining a warrant to monitor the communications of a Trump associate.

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: “Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!”

A separate review of the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation under former Director James Comey is not late.