John Kelly, who served as then-President Donald Trump’s second White House chief of staff, said in a sworn statement that Trump had discussed having the IRS and other federal agencies investigate two FBI officials involved in the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Kelly said his recollection of Trump’s comments to him was based on notes that he had taken at the time in 2018. Kelly provided copies of his notes to lawyers for one of the FBI officials, who made the sworn statement public in a court filing.

“President Trump questioned whether investigations by the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies should be undertaken into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page,” Kelly said in the statement. “I do not know of President Trump ordering such an investigation. It appeared, however, that he wanted to see Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page investigated.”

Kelly’s assertions were disclosed Thursday in a statement that was filed in connection with lawsuits brought by Peter Strzok, who was the lead agent in the FBI’s Russia investigation, and Lisa Page, a former lawyer in the bureau, against the Justice Department for violating their privacy rights when the Trump administration made public text messages between them.

The disclosures from Kelly, made under penalty of perjury, demonstrate the extent of Trump’s interest in harnessing the law enforcement and investigative powers of the federal government to target his perceived enemies. In the aftermath of Richard Nixon’s presidency, Congress made it illegal for a president to “directly or indirectly” order an IRS investigation or audit.

The New York Times reported last July that two of Trump’s greatest perceived enemies — James Comey, whom he fired as FBI director, and Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe — were the subject of the same type of highly unusual and invasive IRS audit.

It is not known whether the IRS investigated Strzok or Page. But Strzok became a subject in the investigation conducted by special counsel John Durham into how the FBI investigated Trump’s campaign. Neither Strzok nor Page were charged in connection with that investigation, which former law enforcement officials and Democrats have criticized as an effort to carry out Trump’s vendetta against the bureau. Strzok is also suing the department for wrongful termination.

Strzok and Page exchanged text messages that were critical of Trump and were later made public by Rod Rosenstein, then the deputy attorney general under Trump, as he faced heavy criticism from Republicans on Capitol Hill who were trying to find ways to undermine him.

The sworn statements from Kelly are similar to ones he made to the Times in November, in which he said Trump had told him that he wanted a number of his perceived political enemies to be investigated by the IRS, including Comey, McCabe, Strzok and Page.

Kelly told the Times last year that Trump’s demands were part of a broader pattern of attempts to use the Justice Department and his authority as president against people who had been critical of him, including seeking to revoke the security clearances of former top intelligence officials.

In the sworn statement, Kelly said Trump had discussed having the security clearances of Strzok and Page revoked, although Kelly did not take action on the idea. Kelly said his notes showed that Trump discussed the investigations of the two on Feb. 21, 2018.

“I did not make a note of every instance in which then President Trump made a comment about Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page,” Kelly said. “President Trump generally disapproved of note-taking in meetings. He expressed concern that the notes might later be used against him.”

Kelly said he never took any steps to follow through on Trump’s desires to have his enemies investigated.

Trump has said he knew nothing about the audits of Comey and McCabe and their spouses. The IRS’ inspector general found last year that Comey and McCabe had been randomly selected for the audits, though the inspector general’s report acknowledged some deviations from the IRS’ rigorous rules for random selection when the agency made final selections of the returns that would be audited.

Kelly told the Times last year that Trump had at times discussed using the IRS and the Justice Department to address others in addition to Comey, McCabe, Strzok and Page.

They included, Kelly said, former CIA Director John Brennan; Hillary Clinton; and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, whose coverage often angered Trump.