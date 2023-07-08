DES MOINES, Iowa — When Kim Reynolds, the Republican governor of Iowa, stopped by a donor retreat that Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida held last year, no one paid it much mind.

When she sat earlier this year with DeSantis onstage, at another donor gathering down the road from Donald Trump’s residence, people began to notice. When she glowingly appeared with DeSantis not once, not twice, but at all three of his first visits to her state this year, eyebrows arched. And by the time Reynolds appeared Thursday alongside Casey DeSantis, the governor’s wife, alarms inside the Trump headquarters were blaring.

Reynolds has said — including privately, to Trump — that she does not plan to formally endorse a candidate in the presidential race, in keeping with a tradition that the Iowa governor stays on the sidelines, keeping the playing field level for the first GOP nominating contest. But through her words and deeds, Reynolds seems to be softening the ground in Iowa for DeSantis, appearing to try to create the conditions for an opening for him to take on Trump.

For DeSantis, Iowa is where his allies acknowledge he must first halt Trump’s momentum to prevent him from steamrolling his way to a third consecutive GOP nomination. For Trump, it is where he hopes to snuff out his challengers’ candidacies and win where he did not in 2016.

And there is no politician in Iowa with greater sway than Reynolds, 63, who has overseen her party’s swelling state legislative majorities with an approval rating among Republicans near 90%. Republicans say she can command attention and shape the landscape even without making a formal endorsement.

Reynolds has appeared alongside other candidates — including Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott — but the warmth of her embrace of DeSantis has become conspicuous. It has been the subject of internal Trump campaign discussions — it has not escaped their notice that one of her senior political advisers, Ryan Koopmans, is also a top DeSantis super political action committee adviser — and even public fulminations from the former president.

“I hate to say it, without me, you know, she was not going to win, you know that, right?” Trump said of Reynolds when he campaigned in Iowa in June.

The Republican crowd, notably, did not applaud that off-key remark, which came only months after Reynolds had romped to reelection, carrying 95 of the state’s 99 counties. But the claim spoke to the former president’s self-centered view of the world: that it was his appointment of her predecessor, Terry Branstad, as his ambassador to China that cleared the way for Reynolds, then Branstad’s lieutenant governor, to take the state’s top job.

Reynolds is said to have tired of Trump, and she reacted with disbelief to his comment that she owed him her governorship, according to people familiar with her thinking and her response. Still, she sided with Trump after his most recent indictment, lashing out at the Biden administration and saying it was a “sad day for America.”

The two do have a shared history: Reynolds narrowly won a full term in 2018 with 50.3% of the vote after Trump held a late rally for her, hailing her as “someone who has become a real star in the Republican Party.” More recently, however, Trump has been privately complaining about Reynolds and other prominent Republicans, who he feels owe him their endorsements because of his past support.

Before Trump’s latest visit to Iowa on Friday, a behind-the-scenes standoff played out for days over whether Reynolds would join him. Reynolds has said she will make an effort to appear with whomever invites her, but an aide said she had not actually been invited. The Trump team sees her as having a standing invitation. Ultimately, she did not attend.

The relationship with DeSantis, who has privately courted Reynolds for many months, has been strikingly different.

He calls her Kim.

She calls him Ron.

They banter with a degree of familiarity and friendship that DeSantis rarely flashes with other politicians. People who know them say they forged a bond during the coronavirus pandemic as two governors who pressed to open their states over the warnings of some public health officials. They sat down for a private dinner in March, on his first visit to Iowa this year, according to two people briefed on the meal, and in 2022, DeSantis called Reynolds to offer his encouragement before her State of the Union response.

When DeSantis was asked by a local television interviewer on his first trip to Iowa as a presidential candidate if he’d consider Reynolds for a potential Cabinet post, he offered a surprisingly expansive answer, suggestive of something even more lofty: “I mean, I think Kim could be considered for just about anything that a president would pick.”

At times, she has had the look of a running mate.

Appearing with DeSantis at three of his four visits to Iowa this year, and now with his wife as well, Reynolds has extolled Florida’s achievements under his leadership and connected his state’s successes to Iowa’s. The two lavish compliments on each other, and their talking points echo in perfect harmony.

He says Florida is “the Iowa of the Southeast.” She says Iowa is “the Florida of the North.”

There has been no recent independent polling in Iowa. In national surveys, Trump has led DeSantis by a wide margin.

Reynolds is not just the governor of Iowa: She also presides over the Republican Governors Association, the nationwide campaign arm for Republicans seeking governorships. Both her elected GOP counterparts leading the Senate and House campaign arms have already endorsed Trump.

Yet like other prominent Iowa elected officials, Reynolds has made it clear that her primary goal is to ensure that Iowa keeps its “first in the nation” status. At a college football game last fall in Iowa, Reynolds was in a VIP box mingling with members of the state’s congressional delegation as they discussed the importance of staying “neutral” to protect Iowa’s enviable position at the top of the Republican voting calendar, according to a person present for the conversation (Democrats took away the state’s leadoff spot in 2024).

“We aren’t going to get involved in campaigns, because we want everybody to feel welcome in Iowa,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, the 89-year-old Republican senior statesman, said in an interview. “And if the governor were to back somebody, that may discourage other people from coming. Same way for me.”

But there is some burbling frustration with Trump inside the delegation.

Last month, Trump skipped the signature “Roast and Ride” event organized by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. His campaign had expressed interest in sending videotaped remarks, and Ernst’s operation then rented large screens for the purpose of showing them, but he never sent a video — leaving Ernst’s team without a recording but with the cost of the equipment to cover, according to five people briefed on the incident.

Ernst’s team had planned on using the chance to win a motorcycle helmet signed by all of the Republican candidates as a lure to sell tickets to the “Roast and Ride.” They sent the helmet to Trump, who returned it later than expected and had added the numbers “45” and “47,” signaling he would be the 47th president, the role everyone else is also running for, according to two people with knowledge of the episode. They never used the helmet.

In March of this year, Reynolds did introduce Trump at an event. In a private meeting during that same trip, Reynolds stressed to Trump that her focus was on maintaining Iowa’s place as the first state in the nation on the campaign calendar, according to a person familiar with what took place but who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Trump responded by telling her that he was the one who had protected the caucuses’ leadoff position, as president. (The Iowa caucuses have begun the nominating process since the 1970s.)